News World Trump says Russia should make deal, signals oil sanctions return

Trump says Russia should make deal, signals oil sanctions return

Speaking on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump urged Russia to negotiate a deal to conclude the war in Ukraine. He also indicated that Washington could soon snap back sanctions on Russian oil exports, which had been temporarily eased to maintain stability in global energy markets.

DPA WORLD Published June 17,2026 Subscribe

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged Russia to strike a deal to end its war in Ukraine and signalled that he could soon reimpose sanctions on Russian oil exports that were eased to help stabilize global energy markets.



"Russia should make a deal. Russia's lost tremendous amounts of people, and so has Ukraine," Trump said during talks on Ukraine at the Group of Seven summit on the shores of Lake Geneva in France.



He also suggested the United States could soon revive oil sanctions on Russia that are currently suspended.



"Soon we'll be able to do that because the oil is now flowing," Trump said when asked about the sanctions. "We're in a position to do that soon."



He did not provide a timeline.



Trump's comments at the summit of leading industrialized economies were seen as a shift in tone from the US president, who has long faced criticism for being too lenient towards Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Global energy prices surged after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, leading to the closure of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil shipments.



In response, the US relaxed some sanctions on Russian oil and extended the waiver several times. The temporary exemption only applied to Russian oil that was already aboard tankers at sea when the waiver was granted, allowing the supplies to be sold.



Critics argued that the measure provided a financial boost to Russia, whose oil revenues help fund its war in Ukraine.



The US has maintained sanctions targeting Russia's oil sector for years. Under those measures, countries and companies conducting business with Russia can themselves face sanctions in certain circumstances.



Trump made the remarks during talks on Ukraine attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other G7 leaders in the spa town of Évian.



British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney meanwhile announced fresh sanctions against Russia.



Carney said Canada would add 162 individuals, companies and vessels to its sanctions list, while Britain unveiled 70 new measures targeting Russia's shadow fleet, defence supply chains and financial networks used to evade sanctions.



The announcements came as Western leaders sought to revive stalled peace efforts. Washington has been mediating between Moscow and Kiev, but diplomacy has slowed in recent weeks as the war with Iran diverted US attention.



German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed optimism after talks with Trump, saying the US president's assertion that "Russia must end this war" was a positive signal.



Merz said leaders had discussed further sanctions and agreed on the need to increase pressure on Moscow while strengthening support for Ukraine.



"That may open up, perhaps for the first time, a chance for peace," he said.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Ukraine was holding the front line while signs of strain were emerging in Russia, arguing that allies should "double down" on their support for Kyiv.











