Russia says frigate fired warning shots at British yacht in English Channel

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that the frigate Admiral Grigorovich fired warning shots after a British-flagged sailing yacht approached the warship in the English Channel.

According to the ministry, the civilian yacht, Bright Future, was proceeding under power and maneuvering dangerously close to the frigate.

The ministry said on Telegram the warship's crew made several attempts to contact the vessel via the international radio channel in accordance with international maritime regulations but received no response and observed no change in the yacht's course.

To attract the crew's attention, the frigate launched signal flares and sounded warning signals, the ministry said.

It added that when the yacht closed to within 150 meters, the frigate's commander ordered warning shots to be fired with small arms.

Following the warning shots, the yacht altered course and moved away from the Russian warship, according to the ministry.

"The crew of the frigate Admiral Grigorovich acted in strict accordance with international shipping regulations and took all necessary measures to prevent the incident," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, British media reported that the UK Defense Ministry was investigating reports that a Russian frigate fired warning shots when a British yacht came within 500 meters of the vessel about 20 miles (32.1 kilometers) south of the Isle of Wight.

According to the reports, no injuries or damage were reported aboard the yacht, which continued its voyage. A vessel from HMS Tyne was sent to gather information about the incident and check on the safety of the crew.

The incident comes days after the UK seized a Russia-linked oil tanker off the coast of the Isle of Wight. It was the first time British forces have led the seizure of a sanctioned vessel since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Separately, the UK Foreign Office has introduced new sanctions against Russia aimed at its shadow fleet and individuals believed to be involved in supporting its oil trade.



