News World Pezeshkian says Iran must not let 'this opportunity' slip away

Pezeshkian says Iran must not let 'this opportunity' slip away

“Accordingly, we should not let this opportunity, which could lead the country out of its current situation, slip by unused,” Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday, according to the ISNA news agency.

DPA WORLD Published June 16,2026 Subscribe

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has described the framework agreement with the United States, due to be signed in Switzerland on Friday, as a diplomatic victory for his country.



"Accordingly, we should not let this opportunity, which could lead the country out of its current situation, slip by unused," Pezeshkian said on Tuesday, according to the ISNA news agency.



Such opportunities were limited and might not present themselves again, he added.



Pezeshkian, who is widely regarded as a moderate, has consistently advocated diplomatic solutions and has backed the negotiating team led by chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.



Pezeshkian said he hopes that the framework agreement will resolve many of the country's problems and usher in a new era.



Due to international sanctions, Iran has been in the grip of a severe economic crisis for years, which has worsened dramatically since the start of the war at the end of February and following the ceasefire in April.



In particular, an agreement with the US over the nuclear dispute could lead to the lifting of sanctions and, consequently, to a recovery from the country's dire economic situation.











