MAGNITUDE 6.7 EARTHQUAKE STRIKES NEAR INDONESIAS PALU

A strong 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Sulawesi island early Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake occurred at 11.27 a.m. local time (0327GMT), with its epicenter located about 46 kilometers (28.5 miles) east-southeast of Palu, the capital of Central Sulawesi province.

It struck at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), which can increase the intensity of ground shaking.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

Indonesia's disaster management and meteorological agencies did not immediately issue a tsunami warning following the quake.

Palu was devastated by a powerful earthquake and tsunami in 2018 that killed more than 4,000 people, making residents particularly sensitive to seismic activity in the region.



