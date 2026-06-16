Canada imposes 162 sanctions targeting ‘Russian war machine’

Canada threw another cog into the Russian war machine Tuesday, targeting it with 162 sanctions, Prime Minister Mark Carney said at the G7 Summit in France.

Those sanctioned include individuals, entities and vessels, "all assets of the Russian war machine," according to a statement on the prime minister's website.

Carney announced the penalties during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The sanctions are aimed at Russia's shadow fleet, energy revenues, the defense-industrial sector and disinformation actors.

The sanctions are designed "to increase pressure on Russia to negotiate (a peace deal) and to support Ukraine," according to the statement.

"The Prime Minister also underscored Canada's efforts to establish the Defence, Security, and Resilience Bank to provide multi-year, low-cost financing for defence, security, and resilience initiatives," it said.

The statement also condemned Russia's most recent attack on Ukraine.

"Prime Minister Carney strongly condemned Russia's latest attack on Kyiv, including the strike on the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery, a sacred site in Ukraine and Eastern Christianity," it added.

Canada continues to be a staunch supporter of Ukraine in the battle to repel the invasion by Russia.

In 2026, Canada provided $2.8 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, imposed sanctions on more than 3,400 individuals and entities, as well as over 600 vessels. It has also been instrumental in providing Canadian military personnel to train Ukrainian soldiers.

"The leaders discussed strengthening defence-industrial partnerships between the two countries, including advanced technologies such as drone production," said the statement.





