Israeli drone strikes kill at least 4 in southern Lebanon

Israeli drone strikes targeted three vehicles in ⁠southern Lebanon ⁠on Tuesday, killing at least four people and ⁠wounding others, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

Two people were killed in a double-tap strike, with a drone hitting ⁠a ⁠car in the village of Mayfadoun followed by a second strike after people had gathered ⁠at the scene.

Another drone strike on the town of Shoukin killed two ⁠other people, ‌the ‌agency said.

There was ⁠no ‌immediate comment from the ⁠Israeli military ⁠on the reported ⁠strikes.







