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News World Israeli drone strikes kill at least 4 in southern Lebanon

Israeli drone strikes kill at least 4 in southern Lebanon

According to a report by Lebanon's National News Agency on Tuesday, Israeli drone strikes hit three vehicles in southern Lebanon, leaving at least four people dead and several others injured.

Reuters WORLD
Published June 16,2026
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ISRAELI DRONE STRIKES KILL AT LEAST 4 IN SOUTHERN LEBANON

Israeli drone strikes targeted three vehicles in ⁠southern Lebanon ⁠on Tuesday, killing at least four people and ⁠wounding others, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

Two people were killed in a double-tap strike, with a drone hitting ⁠a ⁠car in the village of Mayfadoun followed by a second strike after people had gathered ⁠at the scene.

Another drone strike on the town of Shoukin killed two ⁠other people, ‌the ‌agency said.

There was ⁠no ‌immediate comment from the ⁠Israeli military ⁠on the reported ⁠strikes.