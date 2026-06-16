Turkish foreign minister says keeping Strait of Hormuz open vital for global trade, energy security

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Tuesday that maintaining safe, free and uninterrupted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is essential for regional stability, global energy security and international trade.

Speaking alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov after talks in Moscow, Fidan welcomed the agreement reached between the United States and Iran, describing it as an important diplomatic milestone that could help ease tensions across the region.

"As our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has also emphasized, our greatest hope is that this step, which has given our region and the entire world some breathing room, will evolve into a structural and lasting security architecture rather than a temporary period of calm," Fidan said.

He said Türkiye hopes the agreement will proceed to the final signing stage, be fully implemented and develop into a permanent diplomatic framework.

"During the sensitive period leading up to the final signatures, it is essential to avoid rhetoric that could poison the atmosphere of peace and any possible sabotage attempts by Israel aimed at derailing the process," he said.

Fidan said the political will demonstrated by US and Iranian leaders had played an important role in reaching the agreement.

"We appreciate Pakistan's mediation efforts and welcome the support provided by Qatar and Saudi Arabia to diplomatic initiatives," he said.

"Holding the Strait of Hormuz open to the safe, free and uninterrupted passage of all vessels, as it was before the war, is of vital importance not only for regional stability but also for global energy security and international trade," he added.

Fidan said Türkiye hopes the agreement will open the door to a broader regional peace process and pledged that Ankara would continue to support such efforts.