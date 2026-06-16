Afghan foreign minister welcomes US-Iran agreement as step toward regional stability

Afghanistan's foreign minister on Tuesday welcomed the agreement between the United States and Iran as a positive development, saying its implementation could contribute to stability across the region.

Speaking at the Afghanistan-Central Asia Think Tank Forum in Kabul, Amir Khan Muttaqi expressed hope that all parties would fully implement the deal, according to local broadcaster Ariana News.

Muttaqi described the agreement as a constructive step that could help reduce regional tensions.

He said war and conflict harm all regional countries, while peace and stability benefit both regional states and the international community.

His remarks came amid efforts to finalize an agreement between Washington and Tehran after months of conflict.

Regional tensions escalated in late February after the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, killing more than 3,000 people. Tehran responded with strikes on Gulf countries and Israel, as well as restrictions on passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington and Tehran reached a temporary truce on April 8 through Pakistani mediation before announcing a framework agreement to end the conflict.

The accord is expected to be formally signed in Switzerland on July 19.