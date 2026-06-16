UKS REEVES SAYS SHE HOPES TO AVOID TAX RISES BEFORE NEXT BUDGET

British finance minister Rachel Reeves said on Tuesday she hoped to get to the next budget without raising taxes and that the government now had enough fiscal headroom to withstand economic shocks.
"We made a decision to significantly increase the headroom against our fiscal rules," Reeves said at a Financial Times conference in London. "I believe that that was the right decision."
She also signalled a further "uplift" in defence spending in the government's Defence Investment Plan, due to be published before NATO's summit in July.