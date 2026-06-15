Erdoğan: Türkiye hopes US-Iran deal will pave the way for lasting peace in region

Türkiye hopes the agreement between the United States and Iran will pave the way for lasting peace and stability in the region, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement.

Erdoğan described the deal as a "very important step" towards ending the conflict that began on 28 February.

He said the agreement had brought a "sigh of relief" to the region and argued that attempts to fuel divisions between Turks, Arabs, Kurds and Persians had failed.

The Turkish president also said Ankara would continue to play a leading role in NATO, citing the country's military capabilities, strategic location and historical influence.

He added that Türkiye's position within the alliance, as well as recent developments in the region, had increased interest in and expectations for NATO's forthcoming summit in Ankara.







