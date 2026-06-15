WASHINGTON APPRECIATES TURKISH PRESIDENTS SUPPORT FOR REGIONAL DE-ESCALATION, SAYS US ENVOY

US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack said on Monday that Washington appreciates Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's support for diplomatic efforts and de-escalation in the region.

"We appreciate President Erdoğan's support for diplomacy and regional de-escalation," he said on US social media platform X.

"Progress is possible when nations choose dialogue, partnership, and a shared commitment to peace and security," he added, quoting a post by Erdoğan welcoming the recently announced US-Iran deal.

US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that an agreement with Iran had been finalized and said he was authorizing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of a US naval blockade.

Türkiye was among the countries that actively participated in the mediation process led by Pakistan, which resulted in a breakthrough.