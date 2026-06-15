Trump says Iran deal has been signed, text to come soon

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said an agreement with Iran has been signed ⁠and that the text ⁠of the deal would be released sometime after a formal signing on Friday, adding that the ⁠Strait of Hormuz would also be fully open.



Speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of this week's G7 meeting, Trump said he did not know if he would attend the Friday ceremony expected in Geneva, but that U.S. Vice President JD Vance would ⁠be ⁠there.



"The deal's all signed. And the strait is already partially opened, as you know," Trump told reporters shortly after arriving in Evian, France. "On Friday, it'll be completely open."



Vance earlier on Monday said the agreement had been ⁠signed digitally on Sunday and that no funds were released.



Asked when the text of the memorandum of understanding would be made public, Trump said: "Probably pretty soon. I would say after sometime after ⁠Friday... ‌I think ‌sometime in the very ⁠near future."



Trump said any ‌sanctions relief for Tehran was "really a behavioral thing. If they do ⁠what they're supposed to ⁠do, that starts taking effect."









