US Air Force B-52 bomber crashes shortly after takeoff from base in California

A US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after taking off from Edwards Air Force Base on Monday in the state of California.

"A United States Air Force B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff on the Edwards airfield at 11:20 a.m.," the base said on US social media platform X.

"Emergency crews immediately responded to the scene and the situation is ongoing."

The base later announced the closure of the airfield, with all inbound aircraft being diverted.

"All non-commercial visitor passes have been suspended until further notice to allow the installation to focus entirely on emergency response operations," it added.