News World US offers Iran access to $300 billion fund if deal upheld

US offers Iran access to $300 billion fund if deal upheld

On Monday, an anonymous Trump administration official revealed that a tentative U.S.-Iran framework includes a $300 billion reconstruction fund for Tehran, noting that access is strictly conditional on Iran's compliance with the agreement.

DPA WORLD Published June 15,2026 Subscribe

The United States has offered Iran access to a $300 billion reconstruction fund as part of a tentative framework deal between the two countries, a senior Trump administration said on Monday.



The official, speaking to the members of the media on condition of anonymity, said access to the fund would be contingent on Iran fulfilling its obligations under the agreement.



The official said the arrangement was not intended as a reward for Tehran's participation in the negotiations.



Iran would first have to demonstrate that it had permanently abandoned any pursuit of nuclear weapons and was not engaged in activities that could trigger the reimposition of sanctions, the official said.



Any funds released under the arrangement would also be barred from being used to support terrorism or destabilize the region.



US Vice President JD Vance had earlier told broadcaster CBS that Gulf states would help finance a reconstruction fund.



The United States and Iran agreed on Sunday to a deal to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, although few details of the agreement have been made public. Many observers see the accord as an interim step in a diplomatic process that still leaves major challenges unresolved.



While the deal has been signed digitally by both sides, a formal ceremony is set for Friday in Switzerland. Technical-level talks are to take place in the coming days.











