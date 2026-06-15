Pan-Islamic grouping welcomes US-Iran framework deal to end conflict

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed on Monday a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran to end their conflict and restore the freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the Jeddah-based organization commended the roles played by Pakistan and Qatar, along with other countries that helped bridge differences between Washington and Tehran and create the conditions for reaching the deal.

It voiced hope that the agreement "would be fully implemented and that the parties concerned would participate earnestly in the forthcoming rounds of negotiations to address all issues and maintain security and stability in the region."

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose country led mediation between Washington and Tehran, announced early Monday that the US and Iran had reached an agreement following intensive negotiations, with both sides declaring an immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon. The deal is set to be signed in Switzerland on Friday.





