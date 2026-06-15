Russia claims capture of another settlement in Ukraine

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed on Monday that its forces had captured the settlement of Artema in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, while Ukraine's military reported continued fighting along the front line and said Russian assaults had been repelled.

In its daily briefing, the ministry said units of the Southern Group of Forces had taken control of Artema following "decisive actions."

In a separate statement, Ukraine's General Staff said Russian forces had launched attacks on 54 fronts over the past day, adding that Ukrainian troops had repelled the assaults.

The Ukrainian military did not comment on Russia's claim regarding Artema or provide an assessment of territorial control in the area.

The claims of the two sides could not be independently verified, and both Russia and Ukraine continue to issue conflicting accounts of developments on the battlefield.





