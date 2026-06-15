PAKISTANS PREMIER HAILS TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOGANS HIGHLY SUPPORTIVE ROLE IN US-IRAN DEAL

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his "highly" supportive role in bridging a negotiated settlement between the US and Iran to end their war.

"I especially thank my dear brother, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for his highly supportive role and his support to our efforts...," Sharif said while addressing the National Assembly in the capital Islamabad.

He also appreciated Chinese President Xi Jinping, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and other regional partners for their "continued" support to Islamabad's months-long mediation.

Sharif lauded the role and efforts of Pakistani army chief Field Marshall Asim Munir, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the Foreign Ministry team to broker the landmark deal.

US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that an agreement with Iran had been finalized and said he was authorizing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of a US naval blockade.

The Pakistani premier also announced early Monday that the US and Iran have reached a peace agreement following intensive negotiations, with both sides declaring an immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon.

Both Washington and Tehran later confirmed the announcement.

Pakistan has been mediating between the two sides since securing a ceasefire on April 8, weeks after the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.



