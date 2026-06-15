US-Iran deal recognizes Lebanon’s importance for regional stability, president says

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Monday that a US-Iran memorandum of understanding recognizes that Lebanon's stability and security are an "integral part" of any serious effort to consolidate stability in the region.

In a statement, Aoun said the terms of the memorandum "confirm a halt to military actions and escalation in the region, including Lebanon."

"The memorandum included respect for Lebanon's special circumstances and recognition that Lebanon's stability and security are an integral part of any serious effort to consolidate stability in the region, after the Lebanese people endured great sacrifices and burdens during the past period," he added.

"The Lebanese people, especially residents of areas that were subjected to attacks and destruction and lost loved ones, livelihoods and homes, now look to these understandings to turn into practical steps that put a final end to the cycle of violence and establish a phase of stability, security, recovery and reconstruction," Aoun said.

He thanked all countries and parties that contributed to the completion of the framework agreement, "and everyone who worked to include Lebanon in efforts aimed at ending escalation and halting military actions."

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose country led mediation between Washington and Tehran, announced early Monday that the US and Iran had reached an agreement following intensive negotiations, with both sides declaring an immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon. The deal is set to be signed in Switzerland on Friday.

The Israeli army has launched a deadly bombing campaign on Lebanon since a Hezbollah cross-border attack on March 2, killing nearly 3,800 people, injuring 11,700 and displacing more than 1.5 million, according to Lebanese officials.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, including territories held for decades and others entered during previous war between 2023 and 2024. During the current escalation, Israeli forces have advanced more than 10 kilometers beyond the border, marking their deepest incursion in years.















