France, UK, Germany and Italy welcome US-Iran agreement in joint statement

The leaders of France, the UK, Germany and Italy welcomed early Monday a newly announced memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran, calling it a diplomatic breakthrough and urging its rapid and comprehensive implementation.

In a joint statement, the leaders of the four countries congratulated the US, Iran and the mediators involved in the negotiations, including Pakistan and Qatar.

"We warmly welcome the announcement of the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran. We congratulate the United States, the Iranian government and all those involved, including Pakistan, Qatar, and all other mediators, on this diplomatic breakthrough," the statement said.

The leaders described the agreement as an opportunity to restore regional stability and support the global economy, stressing the importance of completing detailed negotiations and fully implementing the accord.

"It is now vital that the detailed negotiations are concluded and this agreement is implemented rapidly and comprehensively. We are ready to support that effort," they said.

The statement also called for the urgent reopening of the Strait of Hormuz with "unconditional and unrestricted freedom of navigation," describing the measure as essential.

The four countries said they were prepared to contribute to that objective, including through "a strictly defensive and independent mission" aimed at reassuring commercial shipping and conducting mine-clearance operations, in accordance with their respective constitutional requirements.

The leaders reiterated their position that "Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon" and said they are ready to work with the US, Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to ensure that goal is achieved.

They also signaled a willingness to ease relevant sanctions if Iran takes "clear, verifiable steps" regarding its nuclear program.

The statement said France, the UK, Germany and Italy would continue working closely with the US, Iran and regional partners to maintain momentum toward a long-term diplomatic settlement.

The four leaders also reaffirmed their support for Lebanon's stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a "robust ceasefire."

PEACE DEAL



The statement came after a peace agreement was announced with Iran, which US Vice President JD Vance described as a major achievement for the United States.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced early Monday that the US and Iran have reached a peace agreement following intensive negotiations, with both sides declaring an immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon.

"Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED," Sharif said in a post on the US social media platform X.

He added that "both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon."

According to Sharif, the official signing ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 19 in Switzerland.

US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that an agreement with Iran had been finalized and said he was authorizing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of a US naval blockade.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!," Trump declared in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade," he added.

Trump also signaled the resumption of maritime traffic and energy shipments through the strategic waterway, writing: "Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"