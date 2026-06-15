Trump: Putin and Zelensky open to 'do something' on Ukraine war

U.S. President ⁠Donald ⁠Trump said on Monday that ⁠he had "good conversations" with Russia's Vladimir Putin ⁠and Ukraine's ⁠Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, and both leaders ⁠seemed open to doing something ⁠about ‌the ‌war ⁠in Ukraine.

Trump says July 4 National Mall celebration will double as a 'Trump rally'

Trump said on Monday that a July 4 celebration on the National Mall marking the nation's 250th anniversary would double as ⁠one of his signature ⁠rallies, blurring the line between official commemoration and political event.

Critics have accused Trump of using presidential events and public spaces to promote ⁠his political brand, and his decision to label the celebration as a rally is likely to intensify that scrutiny.

"We are going to host the most spectacular TRUMP RALLY of them all, a 'TRIBUTE TO AMERICA,'" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The event is part of the administration's broader "Freedom 250" programming. Trump said it will feature ⁠military ⁠bands, flyovers and a large-scale fireworks display between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument.

The Independence Day festivities on July 4 are the centerpiece of celebrations commemorating the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The White House also hosted a "Freedom 250" UFC event on Sunday, Trump's 80th birthday, where fighter ⁠Josh Hokit used his post-bout interview to disparage former first lady Michelle Obama.

Several performers withdrew from the Great American State Fair, another marquee anniversary event slated to run from June 25 to July 10, saying they did not realize how closely it was tied ⁠to ‌Trump. ‌Trump responded by saying he would ⁠headline a kickoff rally on ‌June 24 on the National Mall.

Trump said in his social media post ⁠on Monday that the July 4 ⁠event will include music from his rally playlists, ⁠not "those people that put you to sleep and constantly complain."







