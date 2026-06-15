Italy, Japan leaders meet in Rome to deepen strategic partnership

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Rome on Monday as the two leaders sought to strengthen bilateral cooperation on security, economic resilience and global challenges ahead of this week's Group of Seven (G7) summit in France.

The meeting, held at Villa Doria Pamphilj, came amid growing cooperation between Rome and Tokyo following the elevation of their relationship to a "special strategic partnership" earlier this year.

According to Italian geopolitical news outlet Decode39, Takaichi's visit reflects Japan's efforts to broaden cooperation with European partners on economic security, supply chains and Indo-Pacific stability as global geopolitical competition intensifies.

The talks are expected to build on agreements reached during Meloni's visit to Tokyo in January, when the two leaders pledged to deepen cooperation in defense, critical minerals, technology and industrial policy.

Italy and Japan are also working closely through the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), a joint fighter jet project involving the UK.

Takaichi's visit to Rome forms part of a broader European tour that included talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer before the G7 summit in Evian, France.

Italy has increasingly expanded its engagement in the Indo-Pacific under Meloni's government, while Japan has sought closer partnerships with European democracies amid concerns over regional security, economic resilience and supply-chain vulnerabilities.

Analysts say the growing Rome-Tokyo partnership reflects shared interests in reducing strategic dependencies and strengthening cooperation among like-minded countries.

No immediate details were released on any new agreements reached during Monday's meeting.





