Qatari delegation in Tehran to discuss US-Iran talks

A Qatari delegation headed by an advisor to the country's foreign minister arrived in Tehran on Sunday to advance negotiations between Iran and the US, according to Iran's semi-official news agency ISNA.

The Iranian news agency Mehr also reported that the Qatari delegation met with Iranian officials "to review the status of the diplomatic process."

No further details were disclosed regarding the content of the discussions.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US-Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28.

A Pakistan-brokered ceasefire took effect on April 8, and efforts to reach a broader agreement have since continued.





