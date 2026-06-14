Israeli finance minister renews demand to destroy 10 Beirut buildings for every rocket fired at Israel

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich reiterated his demand Saturday for the destruction of 10 buildings in Beirut's Dahiyeh district for every rocket fired at Israel from Lebanon.

In a post on the US social media company X, Smotrich referred to negotiations between the US and Iran, and claimed that Hezbollah should not be allowed to exploit the situation to attack northern Israel.

He argued that every rocket or drone attack targeting Israel should be met with the bombing of 10 buildings in Dahiyeh, a Hezbollah stronghold in the southern suburbs of Beirut, and demanded that the action be carried out "immediately tonight."

The Israeli military, meanwhile, said sirens were activated in several communities in northern Israel following rocket fire from Lebanon.

It said the rockets targeted Israeli forces operating in occupied areas of southern Lebanon and claimed that no injuries were reported.

Israeli media also reported earlier that a drone launched from Lebanon crossed the border, triggering sirens in two communities in northern Israel.