KENNEDY CENTER REMOVES TRUMPS NAME FROM BUILDING AMID ONGOING COURT BATTLE

The Kennedy Center has removed US President Donald Trump's name from its building in Washington, DC, complying with a court order as a legal battle over the naming of the performing arts institution continues, according to media reports.

Executive Director Matt Floca said Trump's name had been taken off the building following a judge's ruling requiring its removal, CNN reported on Saturday.

Workers began removing the signage early Saturday after crews covered the facade with a tarp on Friday, according to the report.

The move follows a ruling by US District Judge Christopher Cooper, who said only Congress could authorize a change to the institution's name and ordered references to Trump removed from the building and related materials.

An appeals court on Friday rejected a request by the Kennedy Center to freeze the ruling, while legal proceedings continue, the report said.

The center had argued that restoring the original name could create public confusion and potentially affect private donations linked to the naming change.

The dispute stems from a decision by the Kennedy Center's board to rename the venue after Trump and add his name to the building's facade.

The legal challenge was led by Representative Joyce Beatty, who welcomed the development and said supporters would continue defending the Kennedy Center's original identity.

The court fight remains ongoing, with further legal arguments expected later this month.





