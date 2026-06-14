North Korea says denuclearization is 'irreversibly finalized' matter

North Korea said Sunday that denuclearization is a matter that is terminated "irreversibly," as it denounced talks between the US and South Korea that reiterated the goal of Pyongyang's denuclearization, state media reported.

"It is an unreasonable talk and fantastic daydream to mention about disarming the other belligerent party's nuclear weapons," said an unnamed spokesperson of North Korea's Foreign Ministry, according to the Korean Central News Agency

Pyongyang issued the criticism after Washington and Seoul reaffirmed the shared goal at the Nuclear Consultative Group meeting on Thursday.

"The US and its vassal forces' meaningless rhetoric against the DPRK (North Korea) and cooperation in posing a nuclear threat to it can never affect the irreversible position of the DPRK as a nuclear weapons state," said the spokesperson. "The 'denuclearization' is an irreversibly finalized matter."

The spokesperson also rejected the Extended Deterrence Dialogue between the US and Japan last week, where the two countries reiterated their commitment to the "complete denuclearization" of North Korea.

"No matter how hard the US, Japan and the ROK may quibble, they will never change the present position of the DPRK as a nuclear weapons state," said the spokesperson, using the acronym of South Korea's official name -- the Republic of Korea.





