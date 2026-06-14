UN chief 'strongly' condemns Israeli strikes on Beirut 'at this crucial moment'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday "strongly" condemned Israeli airstrikes on the Lebanese capital when the US and Iran are nearing an agreement to end hostilities.

"I strongly condemn today's Israeli strikes on Beirut," Guterres wrote on US social media company X. "The strikes took place despite the ceasefire & at a time when the US & Iran are expected to reach an agreement that will pave the way to a peaceful resolution of this conflict."

He noted that the conflict has had a "devastating impact on the world's economy."

The secretary-general expressed hope for a "successful outcome" to the diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran, and urged all parties to show "maximum restraint at this crucial moment."

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that a peace agreement with Iran remains on track for signing within a "few hours," despite the Israeli strike on Beirut. He said the attack "should not have happened" and urged all sides to "stand down."

Officials in Iran have disputed the timeline, with Iranian media saying Tehran has not yet taken a final decision.

At least seven people were killed and several others when the Israeli army launched airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut and areas in southern Lebanon on Sunday, Lebanese media said.

The Israeli army has continued targeting Lebanon since early March when Hezbollah retaliated to the Iran war, killing 3,800 people and displacing more than 1 million.