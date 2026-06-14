Canadian premier warns AI export ban shows risks of reliance on Big Tech models

Prime Minister Mark Carney gives remarks at a reception in Westport, County Mayo, Ireland, on Sunday, June 14, 2026. (AP Photo)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Sunday that a US export ban blocking foreign access to Anthropic PBC's latest AI models highlights the risks of relying on a small number of dominant artificial intelligence systems.

"The situation we're in collectively right now with Mythos and Fable is something that can happen with over-reliance on certain models," Carney told reporters during a visit to Ireland, referring to Anthropic's AI systems.

"Nobody's done anything wrong in this situation, but we will have done something wrong if we just accept this, don't take the lesson, don't build out and diversify," he added.

Carney said there was still "a good flow of information" between Canadian and US officials on artificial intelligence, and that Washington had raised concerns linked to risks associated with Anthropic's latest models.

He noted that the issue reflects his broader policy focus on economic and technological diversification, particularly as Canada seeks to reduce its dependence on the US for trade and digital infrastructure.

Drawing parallels with the 2008 global financial crisis, he said the AI sector faces similar systemic vulnerabilities due to interconnected dependencies.

"We have similar things in terms of model risk," he said, adding that countries and companies should seek "redundancy and diversity" in AI development.

AI is expected to be a central topic at the upcoming G7 summit in France, and Carney said he had already discussed the issue with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Leading AI executives, including Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, are expected to attend a G7 meeting during the summit.

"We need to make progress," Carney said, warning that "there will not be a mission accomplished banner that comes out of the G7."

The US has imposed export restrictions on Anthropic's advanced AI models, including Mythos and Fable, limiting access for foreign users over security concerns.

The G7 meeting, which will bring together leaders from the US, France, Germany, the UK, Canada, Italy, Japan, and the EU, is expected to cover a broad range of issues, including trade relations, critical mineral supply chains, artificial intelligence, and the Ukraine war.