Trump says Israeli strike on Beirut 'should not have happened' amid Iran peace talks

US President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized an Israeli attack on Beirut, asserting that the strike should not have occurred while Washington is on the verge of a peace agreement with Iran.

"This morning's attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a peace deal," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

He argued that the incident Israel was responding to was "small and meaningless," resulting in no casualties, and urged all parties to "stand down" to avoid disrupting the diplomatic process.

"We are very close to a deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon," he said, calling for an immediate halt to all Israeli attacks in Lebanon, as well as a cessation of strikes by Hezbollah.

"This could be the beginning of a long and beautiful peace — Let's not blow it," added Trump.

Earlier, Axios, citing Israeli and US officials, claimed Israel had informed US Central Command before the Beirut attack.

Trump on Saturday said that a deal with Iran is scheduled to be signed on Sunday, even as Tehran disputed the timeline. Sources in Tehran told the Fars News Agency that the proposed memorandum of understanding remains "under consideration" and no final decision has been announced.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, speaker of Iran's parliament, accused Washington on Sunday of lacking the "will or ability" to meet its obligations, citing continued Israeli strikes in Lebanon.

While Iran has called for ending the war on all fronts including Lebanon, release of its frozen assets and end of the US blockade of its ports; the US is demanding that Tehran halt its nuclear program and fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz.