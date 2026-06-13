UN Security Council condemns killing of Serbian peacekeeper in Lebanon

The UN Security Council on Friday condemned the killing of a Serbian peacekeeper from the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), who died when mortar shells struck his position on June 4, with two other peacekeepers injured in the incident.

"The members of the Security Council condemned the killing of a Serbian peacekeeper from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on 4 June," the council said in a press statement.

The council expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and solidarity with Serbia, while wishing a speedy recovery to those injured. It paid tribute to the dedication of all UN peacekeepers and expressed appreciation to UNIFIL's troop-contributing countries.

The statement noted that seven UNIFIL peacekeepers have been killed in southern Lebanon since an escalation in hostilities began on March 2.

"These deaths represent the most tragic instances in a series of incidents that reflect a pattern of intimidation, endangerment, and attempts to undermine the mandated activities of UN peacekeepers in Southern Lebanon," it said.

The council reaffirmed its full support for UNIFIL, urging all parties to respect the safety, security, and mission's freedom of movement "in a manner consistent with international law."

Calling on them to refrain from actions that endanger peacekeepers, it said that "peacekeepers must never be the target of an attack" and urged compliance with international humanitarian law.

The council members also called for a swift UN investigation into the attack through UNIFIL, with troop-contributing countries kept informed in line with resolutions 2518 and 2589, and demanded accountability for those responsible "without delay."

UN resolutions 2518 and 2589 aim at improving the safety and security of UN peacekeepers worldwide.

The council called on the international community to intensify support to the Lebanese Armed Forces to ensure their sustainable deployment south of the Litani River and bolster implementation of Resolution 1701.

Expressing concern over the recent escalation, the council urged all parties to immediately cease hostilities, respect the June 3 ceasefire, and fully implement Resolution 1701, while reiterating its strong commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and unity.





