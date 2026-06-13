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News Sports Qatar score late to clinch draw with stunned Switzerland

Qatar score late to clinch draw with stunned Switzerland

Boualem Khoukhi headed home deep into stoppage time as Qatar stole a stunning 1-1 draw against wasteful Switzerland for their first ever World Cup point on Saturday.

Reuters SPORTS
Published June 14,2026
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QATAR SCORE LATE TO CLINCH DRAW WITH STUNNED SWITZERLAND

Qatar snatched their first ever World Cup point with a ⁠stoppage-time goal ⁠to draw 1-1 with Switzerland in an energetic and one-sided Group B opener ⁠on Saturday.

The Swiss went ahead in the 17th minute when Breel Embolo coolly stroked home a penalty but paid the price for failing to score more after 26 ⁠attempts ⁠on goal in a match they dominated right from the kickoff.

Qatar soaked up the pressure in the blistering California sun and deep into added ⁠time stunned the Swiss, with captain Boualem Khoukhi heading home a cross from the left from Homam Ahmed to spark chaotic scenes ⁠in ‌the ‌stadium.

Qatar face co-hosts Canada ⁠in Vancouver ‌and Switzerland take on Bosnia at the ⁠Los Angeles Stadium ⁠in the next Group ⁠B games on Thursday.