Qatar score late to clinch draw with stunned Switzerland

Qatar snatched their first ever World Cup point with a ⁠stoppage-time goal ⁠to draw 1-1 with Switzerland in an energetic and one-sided Group B opener ⁠on Saturday.

The Swiss went ahead in the 17th minute when Breel Embolo coolly stroked home a penalty but paid the price for failing to score more after 26 ⁠attempts ⁠on goal in a match they dominated right from the kickoff.

Qatar soaked up the pressure in the blistering California sun and deep into added ⁠time stunned the Swiss, with captain Boualem Khoukhi heading home a cross from the left from Homam Ahmed to spark chaotic scenes ⁠in ‌the ‌stadium.

Qatar face co-hosts Canada ⁠in Vancouver ‌and Switzerland take on Bosnia at the ⁠Los Angeles Stadium ⁠in the next Group ⁠B games on Thursday.









