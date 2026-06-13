Turkish football team to feel nation’s support on field: Erdoğan

Türkiye's national football team will feel the nation's support in all matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Saturday, wishing success to the players ahead of their Group D clash with Australia on Sunday.

Türkiye return to the World Cup after 24 years, having finished third at the 2002 World Cup.

In a video message, Erdoğan said Türkiye's return has stirred nationwide excitement, and all 86 million citizens are rallying behind the team.

"Now is the time to write new legend, and we will write it together," President Erdoğan said, noting Türkiye's success in 2002 tournament.