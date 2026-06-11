US military: New attacks on targets in Iran have ended

The US military said that the Central Command (CENTCOM) "completed" new attacks on several targets in Iran, hours after announcing their start on the orders of President Donald Trump.



"CENTCOM forces launched strikes on Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defense sites across Iran. U.S. Marine Corps, Air Force, and Navy assets fired precision munitions on Iranian targets that posed a threat to U.S. forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters," the command said on social media platform X.



"The strikes are in response to Iran's unwarranted and continued aggression. U.S. forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready," it continued.



The strikes had begun about four hours earlier at 0915 GMT on Wednesday. Iranian media including state news agency IRNA reported explosions near Minab and Sirik in the south of the country.



In response, Tehran said that it had fully closed the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, though CENTCOM denied that was the case.



"Commercial ships are continuing to transit in and out of the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said.



Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said that the US would attack Iran despite a ceasefire, in place since April, and his efforts to reach a deal to end the war.



"We hit them hard yesterday, and we're going to hit them again hard today," Trump had told reporters at midday.