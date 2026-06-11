Swiss grow more skeptical of US, Trump: Survey

Swiss perceptions of the US have deteriorated in recent months, with 41% of respondents describing President Donald Trump as either an enemy or a rival and fewer people viewing the US as an ally or partner, according to a new survey.

The findings were reported on Wednesday by Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA, citing a survey conducted in May by the European Council on Foreign Relations in cooperation with Switzerland's Federal Department of Foreign Affairs.

The survey found that 26% of respondents consider Trump an enemy, while 15% see him as a rival. Meanwhile, 45% regard the US as an ally or partner, down from 53% six months ago.

According to the report, concerns over Trump's tariff policies and his repeated criticism of the existing international order are among the factors driving growing skepticism. Of the 12 European countries included in the survey, Switzerland recorded the most negative attitudes toward Trump.

The poll also highlighted waning confidence in the US as a security partner. Three-quarters of respondents said they do not believe Washington would provide military assistance to Switzerland in the event of an attack.

By contrast, about two-thirds said they believe members of the EU would come to Switzerland's aid in such a scenario.

Attitudes toward defense procurement have also shifted, with 73% opposing the purchase of US-made weapons and only 15% supporting such acquisitions.

The survey found similarly strong backing for increasing purchases of European military equipment in the future, reflecting broader concerns about Europe's security and defense partnerships.