Halkbank says case in US to end fully after court approval

Türkiye's Halkbank on Thursday said that the criminal case filed against the bank in the US and ongoing for nine years will be fully concluded once the US District Court for the Southern District of New York approves the dismissal of the case following a joint petition.

In a statement to Türkiye's Public Disclosure Platform, or KAP, Halkbank provided information on the criminal case filed against the bank in the US and the process related to the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, or OFAC.

The bank said the Compliance Report required under the Deferred Prosecution Agreement, or DPA, signed between Halkbank and the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and entered into force on March 11, 2026, was prepared by an expert entity and submitted on time to the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and OFAC.

"Following the submission of the Compliance Report, in accordance with the settlement agreement, Halkbank and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York submitted the jointly signed petition for the dismissal of the criminal case to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on June 10, 2026," the bank said.

"Upon the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York approving the dismissal of the criminal case in a short time by taking into consideration the joint petition, the criminal case that has been ongoing for nine years will be fully concluded," it added.



