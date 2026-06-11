Protests against tourism project in Albania continue unabated

Thousands of protesters gathered in Albania's capital Tirana on Wednesday as demonstrations against a planned tourism project in the coastal Zvernec area continued for the 11th consecutive day.

Participants rallied under the slogan "Albania is not for sale," assembling at the Skanderbeg Square before marching to the prime minister's office.

Protesters oppose plans to develop a tourism project in the Vlora region and have objected to reports that a beach in the Zvernec area could be sold as part of a project allegedly linked to investors associated with US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Demonstrators carried Albanian flags and banners criticizing the project and accusing the government of failing to protect national interests.

Some protesters also criticized displays related to Israel Culture Week, which is being held in Albania on June 9-11. Israeli flags and promotional banners that had been placed along a central boulevard were largely removed Wednesday after drawing criticism from demonstrators, who described them as provocative.

Akil Cala, an activist participating in the demonstration, told Anadolu that they had gathered with a single purpose: resignation of the government.

Cala argued that the government offered them no future, ruined the economy, and now wanted to sell their land.

"Therefore, one of the reasons why Albanians came here, why they gathered in this square, is because they are trying to sell our land. We don't want this to happen," Cala said. "Another problem is that, according to what we've heard from the media, this land is being sold to an investor with a Zionist background. To be honest, nobody wants Albania to become a second Palestine."

Egon Loli, a journalist and activist who also participated in the demonstration, emphasized that the protests were not just against a resort to be built on an island.

"This is a protest against the mismanagement of this kleptocratic political class that uses strategically important parts of Albanian territory to gain political influence and evade justice and the judicial system. They are making secret and opaque deals with our Western allies to gain political influence," Loli said.

Activist Floriar Arapi recalled that the demonstrations began against the project in Zvernec, which is linked to Kushner and Nat Rothschild.

Arapi, drawing attention to the Albanian people's fear of such corruption and oligarchic investments, said: "For many, this was a kind of sale of Albanian land. The protesters' first slogan was 'Albania is not for sale.'"

Claiming that Albania is increasingly falling under Israeli influence, the activist referred to the recent agreements Albania has made with Israeli companies.

On ties with Israel, Arapi said: "A false image is being created, as if we have a strong and very good relationship with Israel. In reality, this is not true. Our relationship is not that good. The Albanian people stood against the genocide committed by Israel in Palestine. They organized many protests, but they were prevented and banned. The media, the public, and politicians have not spoken about this at all."