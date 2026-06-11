FBI disables 13 websites tied to alleged Chinese espionage: Justice Department

The FBI seized 13 websites that the Justice Department said were used by "suspected Chinese agents" to get classified and sensitive US government information.

Authorities said they seized 13 internet domains used to target US individuals, including current and former security clearance holders who had access to classified and other sensitive US government information.

The fake websites used stolen or fabricated identities, along with AI-generated profile photos, to appear credible. They promoted generic consulting positions aimed at current and former US government employees, the department said.

According to the Justice Department, applicants and recruits were offered payments in exchange for work-related reports and sensitive information.

Officials alleged that the operation was linked to Chinese intelligence services and that its organizers concealed their identities through cryptocurrency transactions and online payment platforms.

"These domain seizures offer a glimpse at how foreign actors can use promises of easy money to lure Americans into revealing sensitive or classified information that they are duty‑bound to protect," said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg.

"Anyone approached online with offers of easy income for vague 'consulting' work should treat those overtures with extreme caution and remain vigilant for warning signs of malicious targeting."



