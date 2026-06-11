11 killed in Israeli airstrikes on eastern, southern Lebanon

This photograph taken from the southern Lebanese area of Marjayoun shows smoke as it rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the village of Kfar Tibnit on June 11, 2026. (AFP Photo)

At least 11 people were killed and more than 25 injured Thursday in Israeli airstrikes in eastern and southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese media.

The official NNA news agency reported that four people were killed in an Israeli strike on the town of Abbassiyeh in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon, while two were killed in a separate strike on Deir Qanoun al-Nahr.

In the Nabatieh district, an Israeli drone strike on a motorcycle along the Habboush highway killed its driver, said the agency

A separate NNA report said one person was killed and seven wounded in strikes targeting Abbassiyeh.

In the city of Tyre, Israeli warplanes struck a residential building near the Hiram Hospital, killing one person and injuring 17, including 10 nurses and hospital employees.

The blast shattered windows and doors, and damaged parts of the hospital, including ceilings in patient rooms and emergency wards, the agency added.

Hiram Hospital chairman Salman Eidibi said the strikes caused "extensive material damage" to intensive care, cardiac, dialysis, emergency and laboratory departments, in addition to dozens of vehicles belonging to doctors and staff parked at the facility.

In eastern Lebanon, one person was killed in two Israeli airstrikes on the outskirts of the town of Nahle in the Baalbek region.

Another person was killed and a Syrian national was wounded in separate drone strikes carried out in two waves near the town of Sohmor and in the Mashghara plain in western Bekaa, according to NNA.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive against Lebanon since March 2, killing at least 3,711 people, injuring 1,483 and displacing more than 1 million, according to official figures.

Despite a ceasefire that began April 17 and was extended until early July, Israel has continued the offensive through daily deadly shelling and the widespread demolition of homes in dozens of villages in southern Lebanon.