ITALYS PREMIER BACKS SANCTIONS ON ISRAELI SETTLERS, BEN GVIR AHEAD OF EU COUNCIL

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday that Italy supports sanctions against Israeli settlers and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, while calling for broader discussions on relations between the EU and Israel.

"On this, I would like, for once, a discussion here that goes beyond the emphasis of facile polemics, which certainly generates immediate returns in terms of visibility," Meloni said in parliament ahead of the European Council.

She added: "It does not reflect the strategic importance that the issue has for Italy."

"The Council should reflect on the direction of relations between the European Union and Israel," she added.

Meloni also expressed support for sanctions targeting Israeli settlers.

"Yes to sanctions against settlers," she said.

She added that Italy supports measures against violent settlers who foment hatred and extremism.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) since 2024 on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed against Palestinians in Gaza, where nearly 73,000 people have been killed and more than 173,000 injured in a genocidal war since October 2023.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) brought by South Africa and supported by several countries, accusing it of committing genocide in the Palestinian enclave.