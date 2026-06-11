Iran, US reach 'agreement in principle' on ceasefire, Tehran tells mediators: Report

Negotiations between Washington and Tehran have resulted in an "agreement in principle," Iran has told mediators, according to a report on Thursday.

Sources familiar with the Qatar-mediated talks indicated to news outlet Axios that the sides have narrowed their differences on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, unfreezing Iranian assets, and establishing a framework for nuclear discussions during a 60-day ceasefire.

By Wednesday, Qatari and Iranian officials reportedly believed they had finalized a text that would also meet US demands.

The deal awaits the final greenlight from Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, according to Axios.

US President Donald Trump canceled planned military strikes on Iran Thursday, claiming that an agreement was "pretty much all wrapped up."

He indicated that a signing ceremony would be announced "shortly."