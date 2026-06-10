Kuwait air defences active, sirens sound in Bahrain

Kuwait came under fire again early on Wednesday and air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain after Iran said it had attacked US military bases in the Gulf region in response to overnight US strikes.



Despite a ceasefire officially being in place in the Iran war, Kuwait's military said on X that its air defences were currently in operation. It initially gave no further details.



In Bahrain, the Interior Ministry said on X that residents should move to safe locations and remain calm. It did not immediately provide further details.



Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said, according to Iranian media reports, that it had attacked US military bases in the Gulf region.



The IRGC said it had carried out a drone attack on the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and also attacked a base in Jordan.



The Iranian account could not initially be independently verified.



Bahrain and Kuwait, like other Gulf states, have repeatedly come under Iranian fire in recent days. They all host US military bases located only a few hundred kilometres from Iran.



