Erdogan:"Israel is a threat to humanity along with our region"

President Erdoğan, in his speech at his party's parliamentary group meeting, made statements regarding current political developments.

"WE ATTACH GREAT IMPORTANCE TO THE NATO LEADERS' SUMMIT"

The year 2026, hopefully, will be a year in which Türkiye's international reputation and visibility reach their peak. We attach great importance to the NATO Leaders' Summit to be held in Ankara on July 7-8. The recent announcement that American President Mr. Trump would personally attend the summit was a valuable step for the cohesion of the alliance. There is intense interest in the Ankara Summit not only among allies but also worldwide. We have intensified our preparations for the Ankara Summit to be a reference point in NATO's history.

We will use the remaining approximately one month in the most effective way possible. Apart from NATO, as you know, in October, we will host the 77th International Astronautical Congress.

"GENOCIDE CONTINUES WITH THE DIMENSION OF MASSACRE"

Unfortunately, crises and wars continue without end. Wherever we turn, from Gaza to Lebanon, we meet with the heart-wrenching cries of the oppressed. Since its establishment, Israel has continuously played a role that threatens peace, tranquility, welfare, and security in our region.

The occupation of Palestine and the genocide against Palestinians continue systematically.

Look, 73,000 innocent people have been massacred in Gaza before the eyes of the whole world. This genocide continues both in its dimension of massacre and its dimension of inhumane isolation.

Israel, which carried out the bloodiest genocide in human history, simultaneously attacked Iran, and not content with that, simultaneously began to invade Lebanon.

"ISRAEL IS A THREAT TO HUMANITY ALONG WITH OUR REGION"

Encouraged by the silence of the international community, Israel, in an extremely spoiled manner, is preventing our region from achieving overall peace, tranquility, and security. Bringing Israel into compliance with the law has now become a common issue not only for certain countries but for humanity as a whole. Attacks on Iran and Lebanon have created a negative impact not only on the countries of the region but also on a global scale. Therefore, Israel's aggressive stance is a threat to humanity along with our region. 85 years ago, the silence and inaction in the face of Hitler led to 80 million people losing their lives worldwide. All humanity paid dearly for the madness of a madman. Today, the same mistake is being repeated.

"WE WILL NOT TOLERATE ANY ATTACK AGAINST OUR BROTHERS"

Now, we see that a fire of sedition is being sought to be ignited in the Mediterranean, especially on the island of Cyprus, and we are closely following the developments. Some small structures, whose ambitions far exceed their stature, have boarded Israel's sedition boat, undertaken the subcontracting of Zionism; they are supposedly pursuing some wild dreams in the Eastern Mediterranean. I say very clearly: No one should pursue adventure. No one should follow the tail of the Zionist network of massacre. If the rights and legitimate interests of Türkiye and Turkish Cypriots are targeted in the Eastern Mediterranean, I want it to be known that our answer will be very clear and very harsh.