Iran ends military operations against Israel, warns of harsher attacks if strikes on Lebanon persist

Iran is ceasing its attacks on Israel after having given a "painful response" to Israeli attacks on Lebanon, the military said in a statement issued on national radio on Monday.



It comes after Israel and Iran traded attacks overnight and into Monday in what marked the most serious escalation since a ceasefire in the US-Israeli war on Iran took effect in April.



Iran launched missiles at Israel on Sunday evening in what it described as a response to Israeli strikes on the Lebanese capital Beirut, prompting Israel to attack targets across Iran early on Monday while Iranian strikes on Israel continued.



The flare-up in fighting marked a serious blow to efforts by US President Donald Trump to end the war. Trump on Monday urged both sides to "immediately stop 'shooting'," after reportedly having implored Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to retaliate following the Iranian strikes.



Just hours later, the Iranian military leadership announced a surprise end to the operations.



The Islamic Republic has delivered a "painful response" to Israel in support of Lebanon, according to the statement. "Against this backdrop, the suspension of the armed forces' operations is hereby announced," it said.







