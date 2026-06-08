Iran blames US for latest exchange of fire with Israel

Overnight exchange of fire ⁠between Iran ⁠and Israel will only worsen a "chaotic ⁠diplomatic process" with the United States, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on ⁠Monday, and ⁠will further exacerbate Tehran's suspicion toward Washington.

Esmaeil Baghaei added that ⁠the U.S. bears direct responsibility for recent ceasefire breaches and ⁠that ‌Israel does ‌not take ⁠independent ‌action without consulting ⁠Washington.

Earlier in the day, an Israeli airstrike targeted a petrochemical firm in southwestern Iran, causing partial damage to the industrial complex, Iranian officials said.

The attacks came as sirens also sounded in several cities in Israel following missile launches by Tehran.

The region has been on edge since the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, triggering Iranian retaliation on Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.

A temporary ceasefire was reached on April 8, but negotiations later stalled amid disputes over its implementation and subsequent regional developments.





