News World Pope Leo warns against arms build-up and militarized AI

Pope Leo warns against arms build-up and militarized AI

Pope Leo XIV urged Spain’s Parliament to reject rising militarization and AI-driven weapons systems, warning against their dangers.

DPA WORLD Published June 08,2026 Subscribe

Pope Leo XIV has warned the Spanish Parliament against increasing militarization and the use of artificial intelligence in weapons systems.



"It is worrying that rearmament is once again being presented as an almost inevitable response to the instability of the international situation," said the pope on the third day of his visit to Spain on Monday.



The world is in a "deep spiritual and cultural crisis" which manifests itself in violence, polarization and mutual mistrust, he argued.



The head of 1.4 billion Catholics called for a greater focus on diplomacy and international law.



Rearmament and wars are not the solution, he said. True security arises from justice, dialogue, respect for international law.



Regarding the military use of artificial intelligence, he emphasized that decisions regarding life and death should never be left to automated systems, and said that what matters is the place that human beings occupy in political and economic decisions.



Leo also addressed what he called the "tragic migration crisis," which requires a policy that places people at the centre and tackles the root causes of flight. Discrimination based on origin, religion, language or social status violates the principle of the equal dignity of all human beings, he said.



The pope called for safe and legal routes of entry, as well as a stronger effort to tackle the root causes of flight.











