Israeli airstrike hits Iranian petrochemical facility - official

An Israeli airstrike targeted a petrochemical firm in Mahshahr, Iran on Monday, causing partial damage to the industrial complex, according to Iranian officials.

According to the Mehr News Agency, Valiollah Hayati, deputy governor for security affairs in Khuzestan province, told reporters: "A few minutes ago, the Karun Mahshahr Petrochemical Company was attacked by the Zionist enemy, and part of this industrial complex was damaged as a result of the projectiles hitting it."

According to Hayati, no casualties or injuries were reported in the airstrike.

He added: "Further details about the extent of damage as well as possible casualties will be announced."







