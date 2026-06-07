Zelensky arrives in UK for talks with British premier, attend meeting with E3 leaders

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) is welcomed by Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street ahead of a meeting that includes the leaders of France and Germany in central London on June 7, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the UK on Sunday for talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and a meeting in the E3-plus-Ukraine format involving the leaders of Britain, France and Germany.

In a statement on the US social media platform X, Zelensky said preparations for the meetings had already been completed by the participating teams.

"Our teams have already done substantive work to prepare all the meetings. Now it is important to discuss everything and agree on the key things at the leaders' level," he said.

"The main focus is our defense in the war, greater cooperation for the security of all of Europe in the area of air defense, and our shared view of diplomatic prospects -- Europe must be part of the negotiations and must be strong," he added.

Zelensky also said he is scheduled to meet King Charles III on Monday.

He thanked the UK and Ukraine's international partners for helping strengthen the country's defenses and increase pressure on Russia.

According to Zelensky, the E3-plus-Ukraine meeting will bring together British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz later on Sunday.