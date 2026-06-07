Türkiye to host 10th trilateral foreign ministers’ meeting with Azerbaijan, Georgia

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will host the 10th Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Georgia Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Istanbul on Monday, according to diplomatic sources on Sunday.

The meeting will bring together Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili.

Ministers are expected to review the current state of cooperation among the three countries and explore areas for future collaboration.

Among the topics expected to be discussed are "Regional Developments, Foreign policy issues, Cooperation in the South Caucasus," "Transport, Connectivity and Strengthening Regional Transit Networks," and "Energy Security, Trade and Deepening Economic Cooperation."

Fidan, according to the sources, is expected to emphasize the growing strategic importance of the South Caucasus amid rising geopolitical uncertainty, economic vulnerability, and security challenges.

They said that he will stress that the trilateral cooperation mechanism serves as an effective and results-oriented platform that contributes to regional stability and prosperity.

The Turkish foreign minister is also expected to highlight that Türkiye's comprehensive ties with Azerbaijan and Georgia play a key role in advancing regional stability and economic integration.

Fidan is expected to draw attention to the rising importance of the Middle Corridor in strengthening connectivity between Europe and Asia, particularly in light of shifting global supply chains, concerns over energy security, and evolving geoeconomic trends.

In this regard, he is expected to note that enhancing transport initiatives along the Middle Corridor, especially the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway Line, expanding logistics networks, and increasing transport capacity remain common priorities.

Fidan, the sources said, will also underline that strategic energy projects have made important contributions not only to the three countries but also to the broader region's energy security.

He is expected to emphasize the need to further strengthen cooperation in existing energy and sustainable connectivity projects, as well as coordination in these areas.

Fidan is also expected to reiterate that lasting peace, stability, and normalization in the South Caucasus are strategically important for advancing regional prosperity.

He will point out that the Russia-Ukraine war continues to pose risks to the South Caucasus, the Black Sea region, and neighboring areas.

The minister is expected to call for continued support for diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict through a just and lasting peace as soon as possible.

- Trilateral cooperation mechanism

The Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Georgia Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Meetings were launched to institutionalize political dialogue among the three countries and deepen regional cooperation.

The inaugural meeting was held in Trabzon on June 8, 2012, while the latest gathering took place in Baku on March 15, 2024.

The mechanism focuses on issues of shared interest, including foreign policy, regional developments, transport, connectivity, energy security, trade, economic relations, and regional infrastructure projects.

Situated along a strategic corridor linking Europe and Asia, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia cooperate closely on major connectivity and energy initiatives.

The key pillars of this partnership include the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway Line, the Middle Corridor, projects aimed at strengthening regional logistics networks, and strategic cooperation in the energy sector.

Having operated continuously for nearly 14 years, the Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Georgia Trilateral Mechanism has emerged as a tangible expression of the three countries' shared commitment to promoting stability, economic integration, and prosperity across the South Caucasus.