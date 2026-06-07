Iran launches missiles at Israel amid escalation over Beirut attack

Iran launched missiles toward northern Israel on Sunday night, in the first such bombardment since a fragile ceasefire in early April, amid escalation following Israeli attacks on the Lebanese capital Beirut.

Iran's state broadcaster IRIB confirmed the strikes, saying attacks will continue "if Israel responds to Iranian attacks or does not stop its attacks on Lebanon."

Israel's Channel 12 reported that Iran fired three waves of missiles toward Israel, including a salvo of four missiles, with initial reports indicating damage in the city of Tiberias.

Israeli army claimed that all missiles were shot down by air defenses.

The Iranian attack prompted Israeli authorities to suspend operations at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv.

The escalation came hours after an Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs, killing at least two people and injured 11 others.