At least 12 injured in shooting near festival in US city of Toledo

A shooting near a festival area in the US city of Toledo left at least 12 people injured Saturday, prompting a large police response and a search for the suspect or suspects, according to authorities in the state of Ohio.

Gunfire erupted after 5.30 pm near the Old West End Festival in Toledo, where at least two shooters were "probably shooting at each other," according to Toledo Police Deputy Chief Joseph Heffernan, NBC News reported.

Ten people, ranging in age from 14 to 61, were injured, with two in critical condition. The shooters remained at large as of late Saturday, said police.

Investigators are also working at a second scene as part of the investigation. Authorities urged residents and visitors to avoid the area, noting a heavy police presence while the search continues and circumstances are being determined.

Officials said further information will be released as the investigation develops.

Gov. Mike DeWine said he was "deeply concerned" about the shooting.

"Summer festivals should be safe spaces for families to spend time together without fear of violence," he wrote on US social media platform X.