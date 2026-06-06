Zero Waste Forum continues in Istanbul with focus on circular economy, food waste

The Zero Waste Forum continued Saturday in Istanbul with discussions focusing on circular economy, food waste, sustainable growth, and the role of local governments in advancing zero-waste policies.

The three-day gathering, running through Sunday, is held under the theme Road to Antalya: Zero Waste as Climate Action, linking the debate to global climate efforts ahead of COP31, which Türkiye will host in Antalya in November.

Saturday's program puts a strong focus on organic waste and its link to methane emissions, alongside ways to prevent food loss across supply chains and reduce surplus at the source.

Other sessions look at industrial transition to circular production, reuse systems, the bioeconomy, and how consumer habits and media narratives shape waste generation.

The event opened Friday with remarks from Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan, who also chairs the UN High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste and serves as honorary president of the Zero Waste Foundation. UN-Habitat Executive Director Anaclaudia Rossbach also addressed participants on the opening day.

Among the participants are Jordanian Princess Dana Firas, Zimbabwean first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, Burundi's first lady Angeline Ndayishimiye, UN Zero Waste Advisory Board Vice Chair Jose Manuel Moller, Russian presidential aide and climate envoy Ruslan Edelgeriev, former Mauritian President Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, former Serbian President Boris Tadic, former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, and former Slovenian President Borut Pahor.

The forum serves as the anchor event of Istanbul Zero Waste Week, a citywide initiative bringing together public institutions, local governments, businesses, and civil society groups around zero-waste solutions and sustainable lifestyles.

Running alongside the forum, the Zero Waste Festival features exhibitions, workshops, and public events aimed at promoting environmental awareness.



